At least 17 COVID-19 cases linked to 2 Vaughan weddings

York Region Public Health says there are at least 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to two weddings in Vaughan. This is the third large cluster of cases linked to wedding-related events in the region according to the health unit.

The wedding ceremonies were held at separate locations in late October. Both had between 130 and 140 attendees, including some guests who attended both.

At least 12 cases are linked to a pre-wedding event for the first ceremony, while 16 other cases are tied to the second ceremony.

Both ceremonies had pre-wedding household gatherings — one in Markham and one in Ajax. There was a high risk of COVID-19 exposure because of insufficient physical distancing and masking, according to the department.

The public health unit says it has been in contact with the event venues Chateau le Jardin and Paradise Banquet Hall and has determined that the facilities followed infection control measures.