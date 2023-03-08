Landslides striking Indonesia’s western province of Riau Islands have left at least 17 people dead while 41 others are missing, an official said on Wednesday.

The natural disaster occurred in Natuna Regency on Monday. Heavy downpours were blamed for the disaster, said Syariffuddin Muhammad, secretary of Natuna disaster management and mitigation agency, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Six more bodies were found on Wednesday, so the total casualties reached 17,” he told Xinhua over phone.

The search and rescue for the victims would continue. The disaster has forced over 1,000 residents to flee from their homes, said Syariffuddin.

20230308-205803