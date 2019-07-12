At least 3 killed in El Salvador gas explosion

San Salvador, July 13 (IANS) At least three people were killed and several others injured in an explosion at a propane gas outlet in the municipality of Mejicanos, in the department of San Salvador, the Salvadorian fire department said on Friday.

“Due to the accumulation of gas, the explosion generated a blast that damaged the structure, ejected some gas tanks and affected private, commercial and public transport vehicles near the facilities,” said the department in a report.

Images disclosed by local media showed that vehicles were overturned by the explosion, and the passengers of a public transport unit that was passing through the site when the accident happened were also affected, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Salvadorian authorities said that they were already investigating the cause of the incident and members of the national civil police remained in the affected area to resume traffic.

