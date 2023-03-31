WORLD

At least 4 killed in Norway avalanches

Multiple avalanches killed at least four people and left several others missing in the Nord-Troms area of northern Norway, according to media reports.

The Norwegian authorities described the situation as extremely serious and advised people to avoid travelling in the affected areas, Xinhua news agency reported, citing reports by the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten.

According to press reports, the death toll may increase, as rescue operations have been severely hampered by bad weather conditions, with ground crews unable to enter some of the affected areas.

The worst affected area is Reinoya, a small island in Nord-Troms, where two people were found dead and a barn with around 140 goats was swept into the sea.

“The victims were permanent residents of the farm. The other residents in the area are being evacuated,” Aftenposten quoted Mona Benjaminsen, the mayor of Karlsoy municipality, as saying.

In Nordreisa municipality, a foreign citizen was confirmed dead after being dug out from the avalanche by another person in the same group. The group of six belonged to a foreign tour group and were in Kildalen when the avalanche hit the area.

