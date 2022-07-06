At least four people washed away after a cloudburst in the Parvati Valley of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, damaging public and private property too.

The cloudburst occurred at Chojh village in Challal panchayat in Kullu subdivision in which 4-6 people and five cows were washed away, a report by the state Disaster Management Authority said.

It said the rescue team was on the way to the spot, but due to the landslide they were stuck on the Kasol-Jaimala road.

Some camping sites were also washed away in the Kasol area with the flashflood triggered by overnight heavy rains.

The bridge connecting to the village has been damaged. Six cafes located on the river bank were also washed away in the flood.

20220706-110801