At least five people were killed After a boat capsized in southern Ghana’s Lake Volta, local authorities confirmed.

Daniel Adzakpa, an assembly member of Azizakpe Electoral Area, said the passenger boat carrying about 25 mourners from Azizanya to Azizakpe, near Ada in the Greater Accra Region, capsized following a strong storm, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the boat was overloaded, and all passengers on board were not wearing life jackets.

Ebenezer Teye-Nartey Kisseh, Ada district coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization, told news agency that the storm broke the boat in two, throwing all the passengers into the river. “Rescuers are still searching for survivors.”

There have been several boat disasters on Lake Volta, with the most recent one involving the deaths of eight schoolchildren when the boat that was transporting them to school capsized on January 24.

