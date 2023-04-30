INDIALIFESTYLE

At least 6 killed in gas leak in Ludhiana

At least six people were reported killed and several were taken ill after a gas leak from a factory in a residential locality in Ludhiana on Sunday, police said.

“Six people died and several complained of breathing problems following a leak,” a police official told IANS.

He said the entire area has been sealed and locals have been asked to move to safer places.

Official sources said that the condition of nearly 10 people, who complained of breathing problems, is critical. Gas victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Also the incident caused panic among locals, some of whom even left their homes to save lives.

