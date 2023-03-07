At least seven people were killed and scores of others injured in an explosion that took place in a commercial building in Dhaka on Tuesday, an official said.

The police official, who did wish to be named, told Xinhua news agency that the explosion took place at around 4:45 p.m. local time near a bus counter.

“Seven bodies were recovered from the explosion site,” he said.

At least 70 people were being treated for their injuries at the hospital, with several people in the intensive care unit, he added.

The official said that at least seven firefighting units are working at the accident site of the five-story building, which houses a bank branch, shops of ceramics and sanitary items.

The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately, Xinhua news agency reported.

Security has been tightened in and around the explosion site.

