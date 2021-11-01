At least seven people were killed and 17 others injured in more than a dozen separate shootings across the Houston area during the violent Halloween weekend, according to a report from local media outlet ABC13 on Monday.

On Friday night, a woman was shot dead and at least five people, including a 17-year-old, were injured in separate shootings across the Houston area, said the report.

Early Saturday morning, a female juvenile was shot near a party hall in northwest Harris County and a man was shot during a robbery in southwest Houston, the report added.

Authorities said later in the day, a woman in southwest Houston turned herself into law enforcement after shooting her mother dead and her father injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Just after midnight Sunday, a man was shot dead and a teen injured outside a home in southeast Houston. The shooter remains at large.

Throughout Sunday, there were at least three more separate shootings across the largest city in Texas, leaving two people killed and at least six others injured, including a father and his one-year-old child, in a road rage shooting, according to the report.

–IANS

int/khz/