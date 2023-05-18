SOUTH ASIAWORLD

At least one killed, three injured in Peshawar blast

A blast in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has killed at least one person and injured three others, the local police said on Thursday.

“The blast took place after a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded. We are gathering information on the nature of the blast. Initial reports suggest that the blast took place when the motorcycle was being repaired,” the police said, Geo News reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that a man had brought his motorcycle to a workshop for repairs when the unforeseen explosion transpired, engulfing the premises in chaos and panic, The Express Tribune reported.

The local authorities were immediately alerted, and the police were summoned to investigate the matter.

The blast, which occurred in the heart of Peshawar, caused significant damage to the workshop and its neighbouring structures. The intensity of the explosion shattered windows, as plumes of smoke billowed into the air, drawing the attention of passersby and nearby residents, The Express Tribune reported.

Emergency services, including the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), swiftly responded to the incident, as teams of paramedics were also dispatched to the scene to provide medical assistance.

The explosion claimed the life of a young person who was present in the workshop at the time of the incident. The identity of the victim is yet to be disclosed.

