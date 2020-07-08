At libel trial, Johnny Depp slams Amber Heard’s ‘sick’ abuse claims, calls her a sociopath

At the 3-week trial that began Tuesday, Johnny Depp said ex-wife Amber Heard had made “sick” claims of abuse and falsely branded him a monster. The case at present hinges on who was the aggressor in the celebrity couple’s violent, toxic relationship.

“These sick claims are totally untrue,” Depp said in a written witness statement, adding that Heard’s allegations hurt his career and had “been a constant issue in my casting.”

He also claimed that Ms Heard was the violent abuser, insisting she had married him to further her career and called the actress a “sociopath”.

This libel trial is one of the first major cases to be held in person since Britain began to lift its coronavirus lockdown.

The Oscar nominated actor said Ms Heard complained during their marriage that she wanted roles beyond the “pretty girl” and he suggested she should be “more reserved” in the way that she dressed.

Mr Depp said he called it “actress bulls***” and told the High Court yesterday that Ms Heard had ignored his advice and “continued to do the same type of films”.



Amber Heard has denied all his allegations.