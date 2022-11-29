Weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season so far on Tuesday at minus 2.2.

The Meteorological (MeT) office said that dry, cold weather with hazy mornings was expected during the next 24 hours.

"At minus 2.2, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far," an official of the MeT department said, adding that dry, cold weather with hazy mornings was expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar had minus 2.2, Pahalgam minus 4.2 and Gulmarg minus 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had minus 12.1, Kargil minus 11 and Leh minus 8.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 9.8, Katra 9.4, Batote 5.1, Banihal 2.4 and Bhaderwah 2.8 as the minimum temperature.

