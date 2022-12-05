INDIA

At minus 3.4, J&K’s Srinagar records coldest night of the season so far

As mercury continued its free fall, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season so far at minus 3.4 on Monday.

An official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said, “With minus 3.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, Srinagar recorded this season’s coldest night so far.

“Due to dry weather and hazy mornings and evenings, we are expecting a further drop in the minimum temperatures during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh.”

While Srinagar recorded minus 3.4, Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 4.4 and minus 3.2 respectively as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh recorded minus 11.9 while Kargil recorded minus 11 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8.1, Katra 8.2, Batote 3.3, Banihal minus 0.6 and Bhaderwah 1.5 as the minimum temperature.

