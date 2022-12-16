With minus 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, J&K’s Srinagar on Friday recorded the coldest night of the season so far.

A Meteorological (MeT) officer said that the minimum temperatures were likely to drop further in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during the coming days as cold and dry weather was likely to continue till December 21.

Srinagar recorded minus 3.6, Pahalgam minus 5.3 and Gulmarg minus 2.5 as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil town had minus 12.3 and Leh minus 11 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.6, Katra 7, Batote 6, Banihal 5.6 and Bhaderwah 2.1 as the minimum temperature.

