At minus 5.8, Srinagar freezes with season’s coldest night

At minus 5.8, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Sunday as Christmas celebrations missed the traditional snowfall in Kashmir Valley this year.

“With minus 5.8 as the minimum temperature today, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far. Cold, dry weather with mainly clear sky is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 5.8, Pahalgam minus 7 and Gulmarg minus 5.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 12.4 and Leh minus 14.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 4.1, Katra 5.8, Batote 0.6, Banihal minus 0.3 and Bhaderwah minus 1 as the minimum temperature.

20221225-093202

