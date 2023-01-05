INDIALIFESTYLE

At minus 6.4 Srinagar records coldest night of season

NewsWire
0
0

At minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, J&K’s Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Thursday.

The Meteorological (MeT) office forecast severe cold and dry weather to continue for the next 24 hours.

“Cold dry weather is expected to continue during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh. Sky is likely to remain clear during this period,” an official of the MeT department said.

At minus 6.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Srinagar recorded the second lowest winter temperature in the last five years. In 2021, the minimum temperature had dropped to minus 8.8 in Srinagar on January 31.

Pahalgam recorded minus 9.2 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil recorded minus 19.2 and Leh minus 15.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.3, Katra 6.3, Batote 3, Banihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

20230105-094602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter identified

    Moosewala Murder: Shooters planned to use grenades had guns not worked

    Flipkart top pay RS 1L fine for selling sub-standard pressure cookers

    Another MLA from Pilot camp turns vocal against Raj govt