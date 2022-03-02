At seven, fresh Covid deaths in Karnataka reduce to single digit

With Karnataka recording seven Covid casualties in the past 24 hours, the daily fatalities in the state reduced to single digit after a long time.

Though fresh Covid cases registered a dip, the death toll had remained in double digits for quite sometime causing concern.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll in the state mounted to 39,957.

The state had reported 268 new Covid and cases 14 deaths on February 28; 366 cases and 17 deaths on February 27 and 514 cases and 19 deaths on February 26, as per statistics provided by the Health department.

Though the neighbouring states showed a sharp decline in the number of deaths once the third wave started subsiding, Karnataka continued to register deaths in double and triple digits.

The state recorded 202 infections, 971 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Total active cases in the state stand at 4,847. The positivity rate stood at 0.52 per cent and case fatality rate at 3.47 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 150 cases, 393 recoveries and three deaths in the same time span.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, told IANS: “It’s a major achievement. This time, during the third wave, we were fully prepared to ensure that people are not inconvenienced.

“Although the number of cases were rising, up to almost 30,000 per day, fortunately for us, extensive vaccination gave protection. Severity of cases was less and other measures were taken by us,” he added.

“Bengaluru sees patients from across India. Lot of people from other states come here for treatment. Due to lack of vaccination or age factor or co-morbidity, earlier symptoms of diabetes, some of the cases become severe.

“All round efforts are being made through vaccination, home visits, telephone counselling to ensure no fear and panic among masses about the virus. The virus is still among us. Mask and social distancing measures have to be practiced,” he said.

Bengaluru recorded 3,003 active cases in the state in the past 24 hours.

As many as 1,115 cases of Omicron have been registered in the state till date, 4,431 persons are affected with Delta and its sub-lineages are being treated in the state.

A total of 10,07,38,337 Covid vaccination doses have been administered in the state.

20220302-142401