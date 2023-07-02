INDIA

At Sonelal’s birth anniversary, NDA allies seek third term for Modi

The 74th birth anniversary function of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel, on Sunday, turned out to be a display of NDA unity and a reiteration of the commitment to ensure a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the chief guest at the event, said that the BJP would contest the 2024 elections with its allies, the Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party and ensure victory on all 80 seats.

“With Apna Dal, we have contested and won two Lok Sabha and two Vidhan Sabha elections and we will repeat the same in 2024,” he said.

He further said, “Prime Minister Modi, in the past nine years, has worked for the OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis and weaker sections. He set up the Backward commission, ensured reservation for backwards in NEET and other educational institutions. We have greater representation of OBCs in the government and also maximum jobs to weaker sections.”

He said that nearly 60 crore poor had benefitted in the Modi regime.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the battle for social justice, initiated by Dr Sonelal Patel, has found a manifestation in Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad also lauded the BJP’s contribution in uplift of marginalised sections of society and vowed to ensure the return of the Modi government for a third term.

