At UNGA, BRICS ministers condemn terrorism

New York, Sep 27 (IANS) BRICS Foreign Ministers, meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA here, reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.

The foreign ministers of the five-nation grouping, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expressed their conviction that a comprehensive approach is necessary to ensure an effective fight against terrorism.

They urged concerted efforts to counter terrorism in accordance with the international law and under UN auspices, and stressed in this regard the need for early adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russia’s Sergei Lavrov, China’s Wang Yi, South Africa’s Naledi Pandor and Brazil’s Ernesto Araújo, attended the meeting.

The Ministers underscored the importance of sustained efforts aimed at making the United Nations more effective and efficient in implementing its mandates.

They encouraged further cooperation amongst BRICS countries on a better resourced UN, on its administration and budget, on preserving the UN’s Member State-driven character and ensuring better oversight of and strengthening the Organisation, the grouping said in a statement.

The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and to the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its centre. They reiterated the urgent need to strengthen and reform the multilateral system, including the UN, the WTO, the IMF, and other international organisations.

The Ministers further reiterated their commitment to transparent, non-discriminatory, open, free and inclusive international trade and noted that protectionism and unilateralism run counter to the rules and the spirit of the WTO.

They urged all States to refrain from promulgating and applying any economic, financial or trade measures not in accordance with the rules of the WTO, international law and the Charter of the United Nations that impede the full achievement of economic and social development, particularly in developing countries.

