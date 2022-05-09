HEALTHINDIA

Atal Cancer Care Centre opens in Ambala

The state-of-the-art Atal Cancer Care Centre, named after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, opened in Ambala Cantonment on Monday.

The centre was jointly inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP national President J.P. Nadda.

The Chief Minister said, “today is a proud day for Haryana as it has got one of the biggest health gifts. Cancer patients coming to this centre would be treated with latest equipment.”

The Centre as well as the state governments have taken several health initiatives in Haryana. An AIIMS with specialisation in cancer treatment is being constructed at Bhadsa village in Jhajjar district.

Praising the state government, Nadda said that with the help of IT reforms the government has managed to curb corruption and now it has become an example for other states to opt for digital initiatives.

The Atal Cancer Care Centre set up at Civil Hospital will enable accessible, affordable, and comprehensive treatment not only for people in Haryana but also to those from neighbouring states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister added.

Besides the state-of-the-art facilities, a hostel with a capacity for 100 people will be built for attendants of the patients.

He said that two scan machines — positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) — costing Rs 34 crore would be installed at the centre.

The Chief Minister announced that a monthly pension would be given to patients suffering from stage III and IV cancer, thalassaemia and haemophilia. The state is already giving pension to AIDS patients.

The Chief Minister stated that cancer treatment will be made free under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana up to Rs 5 lakh. The newly opened centre will be included in the scheme.

