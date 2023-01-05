INDIA

Ateeq Ahmad’s wife to join BSP today

Former MP and mafia don Ateeq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen is all set to join the Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday.

It is expected that Shaista Parveen will contest for the post of mayor in the upcoming municipal corporation polls on a BSP ticket.

Some other members of Ateeq’s family are also expected to take primary membership of BSP, party sources claimed.

Confirming the move, Shaista Parveen said that she is joining the BSP after consulting her husband who is lodged at the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat.

“I have also spoken to former Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati and will meet her after joining the party, on January 15,” she added.

BSP has organised a divisional meeting of its cadres on Thursday at Sardar Patel Sansthan in Alopi Bagh in Prayagraj in which senior party leaders will participate.

Ateeq’s wife Shaista Parveen will be given membership of the party at the meeting and may also be declared party’s candidate for the post of mayor, a senior BSP leader said.

After leaving the Samajwadi Party, Ateeq’s family had joined All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Shaista Parveen and her son Ali had even attended party chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s public meetings in Prayagraj.

Shaista Parveen was expected to contest the state Assembly elections on an AIMIM ticket but later changed her mind.

