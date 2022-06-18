‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2’ actor Athar Siddiqui talks about his role in upcoming crime thriller ‘Anjaan Ek Dastak’.

He says: “I’m really excited about the release of the show. As it will be a treat to my audience. The story highlights how a man, in search of heaven, gets into crime and harms others.”

“I play the titular character of a man who is responsible, gentle, very caring to his family and also passionate about reading books. It’s a very interesting role on how one of the books becomes the reason behind the change in his personality and him turning violent.”

The show also stars actress Pooja Verma. It is directed by Parvezz Khan and the story is written by Mohd. Akram. The team completed shooting in Sattal in Uttarakhand.

Athar says he enjoys working for digital platforms. He adds: “As an actor I’m enjoying acting for digital shows. I feel as an actor I’m growing here. Though TV has always been meaningful for me. As an actor I want to enjoy acting in both mediums. I’m also in talks for a few upcoming shows on TV.”

‘Anjaan Ek Dastak’ will stream on MX Player from June 24.

