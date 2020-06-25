Athar Siddiqui: Struggle a part of an actor’s life

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) “Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi” actor Athar Siddiqui says that an actor always needs to struggle.

“Mumbai is a place where dream to be an actor comes true. Most of the people come from outside to live their dreams and make it big. I’m also one of them. I had come to Mumbai from Meerut long time back to find a place for myself in the entertainment industry. But as of now COVID-19 has shattered many dreams,” he said.

In his case, he feels fortunate to have work in these difficult times.

“I was doing two shows recently and it’s my savings which is helping me in this harsh time. I still have ‘Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi’ and we are expected to start shooting for it soon,” he said.

But he agrees that an actor’s life isn’t always smooth.

“An actor always needs to struggle. It will always be a part of our journey because the success rate is very low and competition is really high here. I also have few plans of starting my own business soon because there should always be alternative options,” he said.

Athar has also featured in the mythological shows “Paramavatar Shri Krishna” and “Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram”.

