Athawale appreciates Haryana for work to uplift scheduled castes

Chandigarh, July 14 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday appreciated the work undertaken by Haryana for families belonging to scheduled castes and backward classes.

He said the government has done several works for socially and financially empowering the lower castes.

Athawale was here to preside over a meeting with officers of the Haryana government.

The Union minister said the number of people belonging to scheduled castes in Haryana is 20 per cent of the state’s population.

He said the pension of Rs 2,000 per month given as social security pension is commendable.

The state government gives financial assistance of Rs 2.50 lakh to couples who go for inter-caste marriage. He said the work of cleaning the sewers is very dangerous. The workers going into the sewers for cleaning should have all the safety equipment.

If the contractor asks them to go in the sewer without any safety equipment and any accident occurs then the contractor will be fined Rs two lakh besides a provision has also been made for two-year imprisonment.

He said in order to ensure that the amount given under Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme to children belonging to scheduled caste families, the funds are directly deposited to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

–IANS

vg/kr