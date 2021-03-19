Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has demanded imposition of President’s Rule in Maharashtra, citing the state’s “deteriorating” law and order situation.

He said that suspended Mumbai Police Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze’s alleged role in the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia points to a larger conspiracy in this matter.

“Ambani is a big industrialist of the country and he employs thousands of people. In such a situation, it is necessary to expose the real culprits of a big conspiracy like placing explosives in front of their house. Sachin Vaze has been arrested in the NIA inquiry. The inquiry is going on.

“It is necessary to find the patrons of Sachin Vaze,” he said.

