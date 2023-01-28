ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Athiya Shetty shares pic in saree from pre-wedding ceremony

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on Saturday treated her fans to some unseen pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony dressed in a stunning golden saree with pink blouse and traditional polki jewellery.

Athiya took to Instagram to share pictures from one of her pre-wedding ceremonies.

A picture also features cricketer K.L. Rahul giving Athiya a hug, though his face is not visible.

The new pictures show Athiya dressed in a shiny beige saree and pink blouse with traditional gold and jewellery.

The first picture shows her smiling, while being surrounded by her female friends. The second image shows a pre-wedding ceremony in progress featuring Mana Shetty, who is seen performing a puja.

Athiya and Rahul tied the knot on January 23 in Khandala. The intimate affair was attended by their family and close friends.

