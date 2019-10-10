Athletes to travel in automatic buses during Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, Oct 11 (IANS) Japan will be hosting the Summer Olympics for the second time in its history in the months of July and August 2020. It was in 1964 that the country previously hosted the Games and it had then showcased its technological prowess and how it had bounced back from the destruction of the second World War.

In keeping with this history, Japan has made some special preparations for Tokyo 2020. One of these is an automatic robotic bus, which can be used by athletes to travel from the Games Village to their competition venues.

According to the website tweakdown.com, automobile giant Toyota has made 20 such automatic buses which will be used to ferry athletes between the Village and the stadiums.

Apart from these, Toyota has also announced that it will be supplying 20 of its e-Palette electric vehicles to both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympics. The vehicles look like mini buses and each of them will have safety managers on board. Toyota also stated that the vehicles will be equipped to house the needs of the athletes. It can transport four wheelchair-bound passengers at the same time and they have been equipped with bigger doorways and electric ramps for the same.

–IANS

rkm/bg