Athletic Club Bilbao moved up to sixth in La Liga after coming back from a goal down to win 2-1 away to Valencia.

The Basque side claimed their third away win of the season after falling behind to Samu Castillejo’s 17th-minute goal, reports Xinhua news agency.

The visitors leveled the score after half an hour when Nico Williams beat the Valencia defense with speed and poked the ball home.

Oihan Sancet, who scored a hat-trick against Cadiz last week, netted the winning goal in the 72nd minute when he side-footed home after good work from Inaki Williams.

Valencia worked hard for an equalizer, but Athletic’s Spain international keeper Unai Simon kept them at bay with a string of fine saves.

The result leaves Valencia in the relegation zone and with fans protesting before and after the match against owner Peter Lim, the club is in a difficult situation on and off the pitch.

Sevilla’s recovery continued at the expense of Mallorca, as Jorge Sampaoli’s side won 2-0 at home thanks to first-half goals from in-form striker Youssef En-Nesyri and winger Bryan Gil, who netted his first goal since returning to the club on loan from Tottenham.

Betis won a thrilling match 3-2 away to Almeria after Andres Guardado scored the winning goal in the 70th minute.

Betis twice took the lead through Rodri in the sixth minute and Sergio Canales three minutes before the break, but Almeria twice fought back though Luis Suarez and Samuel Costa, before Guardado netted the winner for the visitors.

On Friday night, Cadiz claimed three vital points in their battle against relegation with a 2-0 win at home to Girona.

Gonzalo Escalante put Cadiz ahead in the sixth minute and Sergi Guardiola’s first goal for the club, in the 34th minute, gave them their fifth win of the season.

