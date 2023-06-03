SPORTSWORLD

Athletics: Kosgei, Kiptum to lead Kenya’s marathon team at World Championship

NewsWire
0
0

World record holder Brigid Kosgei and the second-fastest marathoner of all time Kelvin Kiptum will spearhead Kenya’s marathon squad for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The eye-catching selection in the squad was announced by Athletics Kenya’s vice president and director for competitions Paul Mutwii on Friday evening.

Kiptum, the newest kid on the elite marathon running block, obliterated a talented field to win the 2023 London Marathon in 2:01:25 on April 23, the second-fastest in history behind two-time Olympic champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge (2:01:09), reports Xinhua.

This came barely four months after the 23-year-old ran the fastest-ever marathon debut in Valencia where he smashed the course record and posted the fourth-fastest time of 2:01:53 on December 4, 2022.

Kiptum will be joined in the men’s team by Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor, who has won gold medals at the World Cross Country and World Half Marathon Championships. Kamworor finished fourth at last year’s World Championships in Oregon.

Titus Kipruto, fourth-placed finisher at the 2023 Tokyo Marathon, rounds off the men’s team, with Commonwealth Games medallist Michael Githae and Timothy Kiplagat, who finished second at the Rotterdam Marathon in April, named as reserves.

Despite failing to finish the London Marathon, Olympics silver medallist Kosgei will lead the women’s team as she seeks to bounce back to the podium.

Tokyo Marathon champion Rosemary Wanjiru, and Sheila Chepkirui who finished fourth in London also made the women’s squad, as Kenya seeks to reclaim the title it last won at the 2019 Worlds.

Barcelona Marathon runner-up Sally Chepyego Kaptich and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Margaret Wangari are the reserves of the Kenyan women’s team.

The 2023 World Championships will take place in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

20230603-235404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PKL 8: Bengal Warriors overcome Bengaluru Bulls despite Pawan Sehrawat heroics

    Khelo India National Women Kho Kho leagues to take place this...

    Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinches India’s first gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth...

    Rotation of strike, fast bowling areas of concern: Powar