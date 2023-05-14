SPORTS

Athletics: Lithuania’s Sorokin breaks own world record for 100km ultramarathon

Lithuanian runner Aleksandr Sorokin broke his own world record in the 100km Ultramarathon Championship held here on Sunday.

Sorokin finished first in six hours, five minutes and 35 seconds, six seconds faster than the previous record made by himself.

Sorokin told press that he had had a stomach ache during his run, but did his utmost during the last hour to break the record.

A hot spring day in Vilnius on Sunday slowed the pace of many runners, with Timothy Munzhelele of South Africa often seen walking the course.

Sorokin emphasised that he did not achieve his goal of finishing within six hours.

In 2022, Sorokin was chosen by the International Ultramarathon Association as the best runner in the world.

