SPORTSWORLD

Athletics: Shaili Singh finishes third in Golden Grand Prix in Japan

NewsWire
0
0

India’s Shaili Singh finished third in the women’s long jump event at the Golden Grand Prix 2023 athletics meet, a Continental Tour Gold event, here on Sunday.

Shaili registered a winning jump of 6.65m to finish third on the podium in her first international meet of 2023. Her other jumps measured 6.59m, 6.35m, 6.35m, 6.36m and 6.41m.

Germany’s Maryse Luzolo won the gold medal with an effort of 6.79m while Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl bagged the silver medal with a 6.77m leap.

Shaili’s performance here comes on the back of a solid start to the 2023 season. At the Indian Grand Prix 4, the 2021 U20 Worlds silver medallist registered a personal best jump of 6.76m, the second-best by an Indian woman after the legendary Anju Bobby George (6.83m).

During the Bengaluru meet, the 19-year-old also made the cut for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 by breaching the qualifying standard of 6.45m set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

20230521-145801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis back as captain as RCB win...

    Geeta, Babita Phogat support cousin Vinesh and other wrestlers in protest...

    National Games: Gymnast-turned-diver Medhali Redkar wins diving gold

    Former England cricketer Flintoff injured while filming a TV show for...