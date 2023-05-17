ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Atif Aslam says, 2023 is extremely special with arrival of his baby girl

Playback singer Atif Aslam, who is known for chartbuster tracks such as ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’, ‘Aadat’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’, ‘Jeena Jeena’ and several others, has shared that 2023 has been extremely special for him and his wife Sara as they welcomed their baby girl.

The singer is set to kick off his UK and Europe tour in June. The singer is celebrating 20 year of his journey as a musician.

Talking about his concert, Atif said, “I am super thrilled to be performing for my fans because performing live gives an artist an opportunity to connect with the energies of the audience. This tour is also extra special as I complete twenty years of my singing journey and what better way to celebrate it, with people who have given me so much love and admiration for all these years. 2023 has been extremely special so far as my wife Sara and I also welcomed our baby girl”.

‘Atif Aslam live in concert’ will give the fans a chance to witness his magical performance up close and personal. The tour is presented and promoted by Dembi Productions LLC & The Musik World UK.

