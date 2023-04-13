INDIA

Atiq Ahmad's son killed in encounter in Jhansi

Mohd Asad, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, along with shooter Ghulam, have been shot dead in an encounter by a team of Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi.

Both carried a reward of Rs five lakh on their heads.

The STF team led by Deputy SP Navendu and Deputy SP Vimal carried out the encounter at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons have been recovered from the two deceased.

Asad had been caught on camera opening fire at Umesh Pal in Dhoomanganj in Prayagraj on February 24.

The encounter took place on a day when Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf are being produced in court in Prayagraj.

ADG STF Amitabh Yash said that the STF had asked the two to surrender but they opened fire after which the team had to retaliate.

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmad broke down in court during hearing when informed of his son’s encounter.

