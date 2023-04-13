Mohd Asad, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, along with shooter Ghulam, have been shot dead in an encounter by a team of Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi.

Both carried a reward of Rs five lakh on their heads.

The STF team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Navendu and deputy SP Vimal carried out the encounter at Jhansi.

Sophisticated foreign made weapons have been recovered from the two deceased, said police.

Asad had been caught on camera opening fire at Umesh Pal in Dhoomanganj in Prayagraj on February 24.

The encounter took place on a day when Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were being produced in court in Prayagraj.

