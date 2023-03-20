In a first, Shaista Parveen , wife of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, and their three sons will now be named as members of his gang registered as IS-227 in police records.

According to police officials, Shaista Parveen will be the first woman to be included as a member of this gang in police records.

During the BSP regime, Prayagraj police had prepared Atiq’s gang chart and had named it IS-227.

“Police investigations have revealed their active involvement in criminal activities and that is why such action would be taken against them,” the officials said.

This will be the first time when the whole family of a political mafia will be included in the list of an interstate gang.

Till now, Atiq’s younger brother Khalid Azeem a.k.a Ashraf, a former MLA, was the only family member to be named as member of IS-227 gang.

Shaista Parveen has four cases registered against her including the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagraj on February 24.

Pal’s two police security guards were also injured in the attack and had died later. Shaista is absconding and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared on her arrest.

Atiq’s third son Asad, has been named among the shooters who shot Umesh Pal dead. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been declared on all the assailants, including Asad.

Atiq’s two elder sons Umar and Ali are already in Lucknow and Naini jails for different crimes.

Police said Atiq’s gang operates across the country.

“Initially there were around 170 persons in Atiq’s gang. However, the number has now come down to 132 as many have died or become inactive,” officials said.

After lawyer Umesh Pal’s murder in Prayagraj on February 24, police came to know that Atiq and his brother Ashraf had recruited some new members in their gang.

Instructions have been issued to identify newer gang members, officials said.

20230320-085802