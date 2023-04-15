INDIA

Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead in Prayagraj (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by assailants in Prayagraj on Saturday night, in the presence of the police and the media.

Atiq and his brother were shot when they were taken for a medical test to Colvin hospital. Both died on the spot. According to reports, Atiq was shot in the head from point-blank range when mediapersons were talking to him.

Both the brothers were handcuffed when the incident took place. The incident took place on the day Atiq’s son Asad was laid to rest in Prayagraj after being shot dead in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

According to reports, three youths, two of whom have been arrested, had joined a group of journalists who were talking to Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf when the two came out of the hospital.

Even before Atiq could complete his answer, one of the assailants pointed a pistol at Atiq’s head and shot him while the other two then opened fire at the brother.

After the brothers slumped to the ground, the assailants raised their hands and surrendered.

20230415-232802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tom Kim, Adam Scott lead fightback for International Team at President’s...

    Four foreigners held in Hyderabad for drug peddling

    How cops stop people from jumping off Delhi’s iconic Signature Bridge

    Chief Justice Ramana requested by Law Minister to nominate successor