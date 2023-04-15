INDIA

Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead in Prayagraj

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified persons in Prayagraj on Saturday night, in the presence of the police.

Atiq and his brother were shot when they were taken for a medical test to Colvin hospital. Both died on the spot. According to reports, Atiq was shot in the head from point-blank range when mediapersons were talking to him.

Both the brothers were handcuffed when the incident took place. One of the shooters has been arrested by the UP Police.

The incident took place on the day Atiq’s son Asad was laid to rest in Prayagraj after being shot dead in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

20230415-230802

