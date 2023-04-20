INDIA

Atiq-Ashraf case: Judicial panel visits crime scene in Prayagraj

The three-member judicial commission set up to probe the murders of Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf on April 15, on Thursday reached the Colvin hospital where the incident had taken place.

The judicial commission headed by retired judge A.K. Tripathi and members — retired IPS Subesh Kumar Singh and retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni — inspected the site of the incident.

The entire area was cordoned off.

Members of the judicial commission questioned the police officials about the number of cops present at the site when the murder took place.

A map of the crime scene was also prepared.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), earlier on Thursday, had also reached the Colvin hospital where gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were gunned down.

The SIT reached there, apparently for crime scene recreation but since the judicial commission was also scheduled to arrive, the crime scene recreation was put off, according to sources.

A team of forensic experts also came with the SIT.

Meanwhile, the assailants — Lovelesh Tiwari, Sunny and Arun Maurya — remain firm on their stand that they carried out the killings only to make a name for themselves in the underworld.

The biggest task before investigating agencies now is to find out the handlers of the three assailants who are all in their twenties and belong to humble backgrounds.

The assailants have not yet said who provided them with the firearms — the Zigana pistols that cost about Rs seven lakh.

