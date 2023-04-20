INDIA

Atiq-Ashraf case: SIT arrests 3 men who trained accused to behave as journos

NewsWire
0
0

The three assailants, who shot dead gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, were trained to behave like real journalists before they joined a group of media persons at the hospital where the brothers were shot dead.

Three men, who helped the main accused in the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother, in pretending to be a reporter have been detained by the Special Investigation Team, the police said on Thursday.

Three men, who work for a local news website, showed the ropes of reporting to Tiwari and helped him buy a camera, the police said.

They have been detained from the railway station in Banda by the Special Investigation Team probing the case.

The killers, Lovelesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh, had trailed the arrested gangster as journalists for an entire day before shooting him in front of television cameras and dozens of policemen on April 15, said the police.

Meanwhile, search for Shaista Parveen continued on Thursday also. “Raids were conducted in search of Shaista Parveen, wife of gangster Atiq Ahmed. A search operation was conducted after receiving information about some criminals hiding. The operation lasted for about two hours. A drone camera was also used in the operation. However, the operation did not prove successful today,” senior police officer Samar Bahadur said.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP leader’s murder, in February this year.

20230420-120206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman ‘kills’ two-year-old stepson, hangs self in Odisha’s Cuttack

    Captured Russian soldiers fear facing firing squad if they return home

    Achieving full gender equality may take 300 years, warns UN

    Kill us with single swing, says ‘harassed’ Kerala woman journo