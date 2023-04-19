Five policemen were suspended in Prayagraj in connection with the killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The suspended police officers include Shahganj SHO Ashwani Kumar Singh, a sub-inspector and three constables.

The SIT probe into the incident has revealed negligence of duty on the part of the policemen.

On April 16, Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead by three youth in police custody when they were being taken to a hospital for a medical check-up. A court in Prayagraj on Wednesday sent the three accused to four-day police custody.

