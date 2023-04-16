INDIA

Atiq & Ashraf killings: Post-mortem underway, burial later

The post-mortem examination of the bodies of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, who were killed while speaking to media persons, was underway here on Sunday.

According to official sources, the bodies will be handed over to the brother-in-law and cousin of the two.

The post-mortem will be done by a panel of doctors and the entire process will be video-graphed.

The burial of the two bodies will take place in the Kasari Masari graveyard amid heavy police security, with only a few distant relatives and locals allowed inside the ground.

The media has been asked to keep away and no photography of the burial will be permitted, said a senior district official.

The graves of Atiq and Ashraf have been dug adjacent to the grave of Asad who was shot dead in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday and laid to rest on Saturday.

Meanwhile, additional forces have been deployed at the hospital and the graveyard to prevent any congregation of people.

