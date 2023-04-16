INDIA

Atiq, Ashraf laid to rest in Prayagraj graveyard

NewsWire
The bodies of killed criminal-politician Atiq Khan and his brother Ashraf were laid to rest in the Kasari Masari graveyard here on Sunday amid heavy police security, with only a few distant relatives and being locals allowed inside the burial ground.

The bodies were taken to the graveyard after the post-mortem examination and handed over to close relatives.

The post-mortem report stated that Atiq was hit by eight bullets while Ashraf took six bullets.

The brothers were buried in the same graveyard where other family members were laid to rest, including Atiq’s son Asad, who was buried on Saturday after being killed in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

