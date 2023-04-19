INDIA

Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Court sends 3 accused to 4-day police custody

NewsWire
0
0

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Prayagraj on Wednesday sent three men accused of killing gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to police custody for four days.

Government prosecutor Gulab Chandra Agrahari said: “The special court of CJM Dinesh Chandra Gautam has sent the three shooters to four-day police remand.”

The police had sought 14-day remand of the three shooters, but the court has approved the remand for four days.

Agrahari said that the three accused — Lovlesh Tiwari, Mohit a.k.a. Sunny and Arun Kumar — were brought to the court of CJM DK Gautam amid tight security, and after an hour-long appearance in the court, they were taken away by the police.

On Saturday, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by the three accused in Prayagraj, while they were being taken to a hospital by the police for a medical check-up.

The trio was initially lodged in Naini jail, but on Monday they were shifted to the Pratapgarh prison citing security reasons.

20230419-165602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala HC division bench stays transfer of Sessions judge

    Vaccination phase 3: How to register, choose CVC, all you need...

    Gujarat man sets up firewood bank in UP to help poor...

    H3N2 scare: No holidays for schools in TN, says Minister