Atiq killing has no relation with common people, say Pasmanda Muslims

All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaj on Sunday said that the killing of Atiq Ahmad is related to mafia and has nothing to do with the common people.

“This is a crucial time… we all should help the law enforcement agency in maintaining law and order. This is the last week of Ramzan, Eid is round the corner, we have to be patient,” it said.

The front said that the incident was unfortunate and raised questions over the police administration, and added that the Constitution should have been followed.

“Do not participate in any conspiracy. Mafia and Bahubali have no religion. Don’t give space to rumours. A lot of secrets about that incident will be out. If law and order is disturbed, we will be the only ones who will suffer,” it said.

The Pasmanda Muslim Samaj urged all to maintain peace

