The Allahabad Kennel Club has adopted the three surviving dogs of former MP Atiq Ahmad, left behind by the family at his ancestral home in Prayagraj’s Chakia locality.

The Kennel Club has been given the authority to take care of the dogs, officials said.

Atiq had five Great Danes at his ancestral house.

All family members have fled after Umesh Pal’s murder and no one was left to take care of the dogs following which two of them died.

The remaining three dogs also fell sick due to starvation and thirst.

The neighbours who had been providing food earlier, also shied away due to the fear of the police.

It was only after two dogs died, that there was public resentment on the issue and the administration asked the Kennel Club to take care of the three dogs.

