Atiq’s murder staged: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday termed the murder of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, “scripted”.

“We have no sympathy for criminals. They should be punished but that was not the right way. There is a law, judiciary and constitution in the country. The criminals should be penalised under the law. They way Atiq and his brother were killed under police custody and in presence of media persons, it looks ‘scripted’. Someone asked to kill them. If murders take place like this and under the custody of police, questions will be raised,” Yadav said.

“Whatever happened in Uttar Pradesh, was not Atiq Ahmed’s death but the death of law and constitution,” Yadav said.

“Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of custodial cases. Everyone knows what kind of rule is underway in the state. If such an incident would happen in a non-BJP ruled states, various agencies, including Human Rights Commission would have been active now and suo motu action taken. But here, nothing is happening now,” the RJ(D) leader said.

20230417-121202

