The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) here has rejected the surrender application moved by Ayesha Noori, sister of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in the Umesh Pal murder case as none appeared on her behalf when the matter was taken up.

Earlier on May 22 in response to Ayesha’s surrender application, the Prayagraj police submitted before the court that during investigation of the Umesh Pal murder case, they had found evidence of the role of Ayesha in it and, that, they are collecting evidence in this regard.

In her application, Ayesha had stated that she had come to know through media reports that she had been made an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

