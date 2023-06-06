INDIA

Atiq’s sister’s surrender application rejected

NewsWire
0
0

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) here has rejected the surrender application moved by Ayesha Noori, sister of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in the Umesh Pal murder case as none appeared on her behalf when the matter was taken up.

Earlier on May 22 in response to Ayesha’s surrender application, the Prayagraj police submitted before the court that during investigation of the Umesh Pal murder case, they had found evidence of the role of Ayesha in it and, that, they are collecting evidence in this regard.

In her application, Ayesha had stated that she had come to know through media reports that she had been made an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

20230606-084402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India elected as Chair of Association of Asian Election Authorities

    James Cameron’s visual spectacle ‘Avatar’ to re-release in theatres

    DHFL directors sent to 3 days custodial remand in Rs 36,615...

    KCR changed TRS’ name to BRS on advice of ‘Tantriks’: Sitharaman