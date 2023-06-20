INDIA

Atiq’s son was involved in Umesh Pal’s murder

The Prayagraj police investigating the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the Raju Pal murder, have now found the involvement of slain Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali, who is lodged in Naini jail, in the conspiracy that led to the murder on February 24.

Police sources said that three of the shooters involved in murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, had met Ali in Naini Central Jail before February 24.

Police have received CCTV footage of Naini Central Jail in which assailants Guddu Muslim, Ghulam and another accused Sadaqat could be seen entering from the gate.

Investigations by police have also indicated the involvement of Atiq’s eldest son Umar lodged at Lucknow Jail.

With evidence at hand regarding the involvement of Ali and Umar in the case, the police have mentioned about it in the case diary.

The police now plan to include their names as accused in the case and will question them at jail after receiving a warrant from the court, said an official.

Earlier, the police had found during investigation that before the murder of Umesh Pal, the assailants had met Ashraf at Bareilly Jail.

CCTV footage of the jail went viral in which Atiq’s son Asad, assailants Guddu Muslim, Ghulam, Armaan, Vijay Chaudhary, Sabir and Sadaqat were seen entering the Bareilly Jail premises.

They met Ashraf on February 12 and planned the murder inside the jail, said the police officials.

As per the police officials, after meeting Ashraf at Bareilly jail, Guddu Muslim, Ghulam and Sadaqat met Atiq’s son Ali at Naini Central Jail.

Police have found CCTV footage of the trio and have collected it as evidence.

