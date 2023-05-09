The Prayagraj police has designated slain gangster politician Atiq Ahmed’s widow, Shaista Parveen as a ‘mafia’ for the first time in an FIR lodged on May 2 in connection with the arrest of one Mohd Atin Jafar, who was arrested for sheltering her and Sabir, a listed shooter of Atiq gang.

Besides the Umesh Pal murder case, Shaista has been named in seven other cases, including five of forgery and cheating, lodged at different police stations of the state.

Both Shaista and Sabir, also named in the Umesh Pal murder, are supposed to be on the run together and police have announced a cash reward for anyone providing information leading to their arrest.

While Sabir carries a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, Shaista has a reward of Rs 50,000.

SHO Dhoomanganj Rajesh Kumar Maruya, in his FIR lodged with the Dhoomanganj police station against Mohd Atin Jafar on May 2, claimed that Jafar, who used to stay at Atiq’s slain son, Mohd Asad’s Mahanagar flat in Lucknow, had returned to his house in Prayagraj once police started tightening the noose around the members of Atiq gang, following the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal on February 24.

The SHO further claimed in the FIR that Jafar had allegedly offered shelter to Shaista and her shooters.

After the killing of gangster brothers, Atiq and Ashraf, on April 15, Shaista and shooter Sabir had stayed at the house of Jafar in Prayagraj on April 16 as they wanted to attend the burial of the gangster brothers.

They, however, changed their plan after apprehending their arrest and police action.

The FIR also revealed that Jafar’s father, Jafar Ullah, currently lodged at Lucknow jail in connection with businessman Mohit Agrawal assault case inside Deoria jail, was a close associate of Atiq.

Moreover, Mohd Umar, another son of Atiq, was also lodged at Lucknow jail on the same charges.

Meanwhile, fugitive Shaista continues to give sleepless nights to the sleuths of Special Task Force of UP Police and Prayagraj Commissionerate police since February 24.

Police sources claimed that Shaista had stopped using mobile phones and was continuously changing her location.

20230509-091401