After being named as an accused in the murder of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj, former MP Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

In the letter, Parveen claimed that she and her family has nothing to do with the killings, adding that a high-level inquiry will clear all doubts.

Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, his two sons and wife Shaista Parveen have been named as accused in the murder case.

Parveen has also uploaded the letter to the Chief Minister’s portal.

Meanwhile, Atiq’s lawyer Khan Saulat Haneef has claimed that there is a threat to the lives of the two sons of the former MP, a concern highlighted by Parveen in her letter as well.

Atiq’s two sons have been kept in police detention.

Haneef further said that police are conspiring to kill incarcerated Atiq and his brother Ashraf.

Shaista has said that she will approach the court to seek security for her family.

Recently, Shaista joined the Bahujan Samaj Party.

On the other hand, Puja Pal, the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA whose husband Raju Pal was allegedly murdered by Atiq Ahmad’s brother Ashraf in 2005, has written to Yogi, seeking enhanced security cover for herself.

Umesh Pal was the main witness in the Raju Pal murder case and his evidence was crucial to the case.

Puja Pal, referring to the Umesh Pal murder, said that she now fears for her life.

20230227-133206